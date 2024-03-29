PotCoin Trading Up 189.7% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 89.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $436.81 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 189.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00151444 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008700 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

