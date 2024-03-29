Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the February 29th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $57.12. 2,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $83.12.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
