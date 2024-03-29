RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.53. 10,700,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,362. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

