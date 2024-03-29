Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $39.02. 3,280,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

