Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 3,596 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.12% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,164,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,554,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 134,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $45.67. 6,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,807. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $599.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

