Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Adobe were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $504.60. 3,897,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,709. The company has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $569.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

