Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 73,767 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,767 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,561,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,283. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

