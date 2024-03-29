Sharkey Howes & Javer Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 167,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,863,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

