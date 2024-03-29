Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Rises By 150.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 150.7% from the February 29th total of 414,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 20.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assure

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assure stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 9.01% of Assure worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Assure Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,770. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

