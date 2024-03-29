Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Decreases By 64.1%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the February 29th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CaixaBank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 160,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,997. CaixaBank has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

CaixaBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.1009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

