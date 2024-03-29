Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Declines By 94.9%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the February 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEAD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CEA Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CEA Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEA Industries Stock Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ:CEAD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 234,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,048. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. CEA Industries has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

