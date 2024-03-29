Short Interest in Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Declines By 50.0%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Christian Dior Stock Performance
Shares of Christian Dior stock traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 137. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. Christian Dior has a one year low of $166.38 and a one year high of $243.35.
About Christian Dior
