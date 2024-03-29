Short Interest in Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Declines By 50.0%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Christian Dior stock traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 137. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. Christian Dior has a one year low of $166.38 and a one year high of $243.35.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

