Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Increases By 96.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

CHS Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 101,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,254. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

