Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Expands By 90.9%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock remained flat at $31.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.
About Coca-Cola HBC
