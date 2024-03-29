Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Expands By 90.9%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock remained flat at $31.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

