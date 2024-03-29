Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Expands By 194.3%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,900 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the February 29th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSPI. StockNews.com cut shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $34,852.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,335,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,989,850.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,400. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CSP in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSP by 112.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSP by 77.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Trading Down 1.7 %

CSPI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 110,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $179.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.27. CSP has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CSP’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

