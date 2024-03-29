Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Drops By 33.9%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 29th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Transactions at Equitable
In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,152,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,903,370.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,152,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,472. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $553,559,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1,161.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1,734.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Equitable Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,701. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
Read More
