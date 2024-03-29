Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declines By 32.3%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the February 29th total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 841.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 186,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 166,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 297.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 49,127 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 245,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,877. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $466.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.