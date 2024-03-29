Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Rises By 196.7%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 196.7% from the February 29th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ INDP traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.24. 57,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.