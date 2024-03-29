Short Interest in Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Drops By 31.5%

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the February 29th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Janover Price Performance
NASDAQ JNVR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Janover has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.50.
Janover Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Janover
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Janover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.