Short Interest in Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Drops By 31.5%

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the February 29th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Janover Price Performance

NASDAQ JNVR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Janover has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Janover Company Profile

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

