Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 5,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.

About Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

