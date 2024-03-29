S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $81,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $425.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Further Reading

