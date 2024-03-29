SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 168,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

