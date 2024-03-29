SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 711.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,329 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.4% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

