Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6678 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
SPXSY remained flat at $67.22 on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
