Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2895 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Standard Bank Group Trading Down 0.7 %
SGBLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.50.
About Standard Bank Group
