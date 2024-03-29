State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.72. 2,560,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.66. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

