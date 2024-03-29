State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

KLAC stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $698.57. 1,080,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,839. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.