State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
KLA Trading Up 0.2 %
KLAC stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $698.57. 1,080,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,839. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.
Insider Transactions at KLA
In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.05.
View Our Latest Research Report on KLA
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.