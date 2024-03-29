State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,140 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,071. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.54 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.12 and its 200 day moving average is $441.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.