State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,385 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.93. 2,265,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,197. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.