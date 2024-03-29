Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1,066.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 544,389 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 166,097 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 414,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMB remained flat at $17.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,699 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

