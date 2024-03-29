Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $218,000 in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

GAIN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 160,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 80.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

