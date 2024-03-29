Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 584,857 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,776,000 after acquiring an additional 501,861 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $13,314,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 606,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,767. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

