Substratum Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $29.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007255 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00015998 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,976.73 or 1.00015398 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00141484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035986 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.