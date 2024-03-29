Sunesis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. 3,008,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

