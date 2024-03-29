Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.99

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.99 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 9.01 ($0.11). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 178,399 shares traded.

Surface Transforms Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £32.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.94.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

