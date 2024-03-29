Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 623 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

TPLC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,933. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $261.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.18.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

