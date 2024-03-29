Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,646. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

