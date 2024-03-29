Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.