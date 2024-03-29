Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 171 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.93. The stock had a trading volume of 238,371 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
