Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

