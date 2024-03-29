Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $68.83. 821,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

