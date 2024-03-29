Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $223,000 in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 692.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 597,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after buying an additional 521,786 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,713,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TPHD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. 11,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

