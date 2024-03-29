Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 12,035 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,622 shares of company stock worth $1,487,517. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,581. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

