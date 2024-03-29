Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $211,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $556.40. 1,146,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,267. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.99 and its 200 day moving average is $488.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

