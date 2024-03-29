Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $494,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.27. 1,439,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.