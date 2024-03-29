Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.31. 268,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

