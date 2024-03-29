Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,107 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMUB remained flat at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,545 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1449 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

