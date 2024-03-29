Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 24,128,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,254,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

