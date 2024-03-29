Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $198.61 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.40. The company has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

