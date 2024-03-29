Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,325.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,275.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,065.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.